Spectrum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,257.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $13,798.74 and $4,257.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00387547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

