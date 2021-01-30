Sphere Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3,495.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.62 or 1.00082508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

