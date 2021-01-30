Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,402.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.58 or 1.00189883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

