Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.96

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and traded as high as $164.00. Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) shares last traded at $161.20, with a volume of 393,397 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £646.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

About Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.