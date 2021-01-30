St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.92

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $346.92 and traded as high as $389.50. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $388.50, with a volume of 224,748 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.