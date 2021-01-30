Stably USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $515,239.19 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Stably USD has a market cap of $515,239.19 and approximately $5,823.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,512,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,696 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

