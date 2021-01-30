Stacks Price Down 10% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $325.63 million and $8.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

Stacks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.