Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Up 171.8% in January

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAGKF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

