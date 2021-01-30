Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.81

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.81 and traded as high as $75.80. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 778,170 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market capitalization of £407.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.81.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $633,000 over the last three months.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

