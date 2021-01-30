Stake DAO Price Reaches $9.60 (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00028131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $3.15 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00192313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $741.92 or 0.02174591 BTC.

Stake DAO Profile

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Stake DAO Coin Trading

Stake DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

