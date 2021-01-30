Stakinglab 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $963.53 and approximately $21.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

