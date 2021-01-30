Stakinglab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,111.72 and $42.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

