Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of STND opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Standard AVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.