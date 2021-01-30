Standex International (SXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXI stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $87.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

