Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

