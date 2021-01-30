StarDEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,516.00 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $252,224.16 and $5,516.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

XSTAR is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

