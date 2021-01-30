Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.08

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and traded as low as $88.00. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 157,191 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, insider Shelagh Mason acquired 95,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £84,666.59 ($110,617.44).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

