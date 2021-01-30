STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $43.76 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.