State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.