Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0498

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $172.93 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

