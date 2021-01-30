Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Hits $17.74 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $17.74 million and $1.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00008685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.01210115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00526262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,028,872 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

