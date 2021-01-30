STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

