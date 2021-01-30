SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

