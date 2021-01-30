Stipend (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $241,673.61 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,825.45 or 1.00149809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00954184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00304209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00189216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00030012 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.