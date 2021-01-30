StormX Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and $40.71 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00067746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00883048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.67 or 0.04284813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017916 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

