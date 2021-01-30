Strategic Wealth Designers Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

