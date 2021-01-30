Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $125.22 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $38.23 or 0.00112711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $125.22 million and approximately $225,831.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066300 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,331.26 or 0.95329314 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

