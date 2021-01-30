Strs Ohio Acquires 6,065 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

NYSE SRC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.94 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

