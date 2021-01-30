Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.60% of Premier Financial worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

