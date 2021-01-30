Strs Ohio Buys 14,100 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,403. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

