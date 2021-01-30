Strs Ohio Buys 2,358 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $209.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

