Strs Ohio Buys 61,600 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $128.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

