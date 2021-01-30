Strs Ohio Buys 7,400 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

