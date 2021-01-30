Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of STAG Industrial worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.