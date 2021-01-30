Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after acquiring an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

