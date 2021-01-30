Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 47,135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in VMware by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 18,554.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $137.85 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

