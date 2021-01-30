Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 140.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.