Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

