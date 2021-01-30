Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

