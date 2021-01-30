Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Progyny worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,199,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,499,692 shares of company stock valued at $52,031,994 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.