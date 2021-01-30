Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

