Strs Ohio Has $5.18 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.