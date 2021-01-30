Strs Ohio Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Brooks Automation worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of BRKS opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

