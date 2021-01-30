Strs Ohio Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.