Strs Ohio Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,045 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $22.15 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.