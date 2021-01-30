Strs Ohio Has $6.38 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Strs Ohio grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 951.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of South State worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

