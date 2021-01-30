Strs Ohio Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $76.21 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,798,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

