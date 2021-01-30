Strs Ohio Has $7.99 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.