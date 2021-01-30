Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

