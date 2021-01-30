Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

